Explained | What Does India's Law Say About Online Gaming and Online Gambling?

On 16 November, the Madras High Court withdrew a batch of petitions challenging a Tamil Nadu state ordinance that bans online gaming and online gambling, after the state government said that the ordinance had not come into effect yet.

Even as this happens, a central government-appointed task force has recommended a new nationwide legislation to regulate online gaming and digital gambling.

Why now? The Tamil Nadu state government passed an ordinance and later a bill in the state Assembly, on 26 September and 19 October respectively, prohibiting online gambling and gaming, including poker and rummy. This makes Tamil Nadu just one of only a few states in India to pass gambling laws.

What led to this? The Tamil Nadu state government cited a spate of gambling-related suicides over the past few years as well as the findings of the Justice Chandru Committee (we'll explain more about this later in the article), as the primary reasons for the new law.

Where does India stand on online gaming and gambling? Is online gambling banned in your state? And how does India fare compared to the rest of the world?