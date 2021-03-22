Online Gambling Apps in India: How Does It Work? Is It Legal? 

With the advancement of mobile technology in India, more than 500,000 million people are connected to each other daily. The internet has given Indians access to several online platforms and products that were impossible before, and one of the main industries to gain from this is online gambling.

According to a report by The Week, 40 percent of the internet users gamble in India, and the report suggests that India might overtake United Kingdom as well in the numbers of gamblers per capita. While another research suggests that 80 percent of all adult Indians gamble at least once a year.

But, what is online gambling and why are more and more Indians switching to online gambling games? Here’s everything we know.