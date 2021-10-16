Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Savarkar During Andaman Visit, Slams Critics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, 15 October, said in Port Blair that every inch of the Cellular jail is a testimony of the freedom struggle, which inspires every Indian to serve the nation.

Shah, who is on a three-day tour of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, paid floral tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle at the Shaheed Stambh in the Cellular Jail. He said that this was the place where many known or unknown freedom fighters suffered inhuman torture and made supreme sacrifices for India's freedom struggle.

"The Cellular Jail built by the British is the most important place of pilgrimage for the countrymen and that is why Veer Savarkar used to say that this is a great pilgrimage place, where many martyrs sacrificed their lives to ignite the light of freedom," he said.