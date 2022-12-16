A Ban on Selling Loose Cigarettes in India Won't Be Effective - Here's Why

In a historic move, New Zealand's Parliament passed a law on Tuesday, 14 December, barring people born after 2008 from purchasing cigarettes or tobacco products in the country.

Now, a Parliamentary Standing Committee has reportedly proposed a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes across India in order to curb tobacco use.

While highlighting the risk of cancers due to tobacco consumption, the panel said tobacco in different forms accounts for nearly 50 percent of all cancers.

The panel also sought a ban on the sale of loose cigarettes and recommended doing away with smoking zones at all airports in the country.

However, is it possible to impose such a ban? And what are the problems in enforcing such a ban? The Quint answers.