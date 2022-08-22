Second-Hand Smoke Tenth Biggest Risk Factor For Cancer, Study Finds

If you live with someone who smokes tobacco, you may have a much higher risk of getting cancer, a new study found.

A study published in The Lancet states that second-hand smoke is the tenth biggest risk factor for cancer.

The study, done by researchers at the University of Washington, uses a combination of data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors study published in 2019, and other risk factors to identify the causes of cancer.

The study analyzed 34 risk factors - environmental, occupational, behavioural, and metabolic - to identify the most common causes of over 23 types of cancer and cancer-related death.

The study also scrutinized changes in the cancer burden between 2010 and 2019 from different risk factors.