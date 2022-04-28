Reeling From a Forex Crunch, Is Nepal Staring at a 'Sri Lankan Scenario'?

Let's begin with Nepal's currency – the Nepalese Rupee (NPR) – whose value has gone down by 38 percent in the last 10 years.

Nepal's balance of payments (BOP) is at a deficit of NPR 258.64 billion, whereas only two years ago, the BOP was a surplus of NPR 282.41 billion.

The trade deficit is at $9.5 billion, with imports amounting to $10.7 billion and exports totaling to $1.2 billion.

Remittances have plummeted as well, and the sharpest drop came in March earlier this year, when they reduced by NPR 330 billion since July 2021, according to the Times of India.