Explained | What is a Dirty Bomb and What Damage Can Such a Device Cause?

In its letter to the UN, the Kremlin has alleged that Ukraine is preparing to detonate a dirty bomb in order to blame it on Russia and force an escalation to the war that has entered its ninth month.

The Kremlin circulated a 310-page document in the security council, repeating earlier debunked claims that Kyiv and its western backers had been working on a bioweapon.

Moscow's letter to the UN presented zero evidence for Russia's claim that Ukraine was preparing to detonate a dirty bomb.

Instead, it lists all the possible sources of radioactive isotopes to which Ukraine could conceivably have access, but makes several mistakes, suggesting whoever drafted the letter had no grasp of the science involved, experts said, according to The Guardian.