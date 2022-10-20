'Leave at the Earliest': Indian Embassy to Citizens in Ukraine as War Escalates

The family of an Indian student studying in Ukraine holding up placards as they protest in front of the Russian embassy in New Delhi in February. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, on Wednesday, 19 October, issued a fresh advisory, urging citizens to avoid travelling to the war-torn country in light of "the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities" in the region.
The Indian Embassy tweeted the advisory, which read, "In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine."
The embassy also urged Indian nationals currently in Ukraine, including students, "to leave...at the earliest by available means."
The advisory came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four partially occupied regions of Ukraine that Russia claims as its own. Putin's move gives additional power to authorities in Russian border regions and comes after a string of battlefield defeats.
Ukraine has also been subjected to a series of drone strikes by Russian forces, with Moscow launching dozens of 'kamikaze' drones recently, attacking energy infrastructure and killing several civilians.
Earlier this month, India said it was deeply concerned by the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, the attack on citizens, and civilian deaths.
The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation."
