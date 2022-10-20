'Leave at the Earliest': Indian Embassy to Citizens in Ukraine as War Escalates

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine, on Wednesday, 19 October, issued a fresh advisory, urging citizens to avoid travelling to the war-torn country in light of "the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities" in the region.

The Indian Embassy tweeted the advisory, which read, "In view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities across Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised against travelling to Ukraine."

The embassy also urged Indian nationals currently in Ukraine, including students, "to leave...at the earliest by available means."