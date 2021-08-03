Explained: The Two New Port Bills That Have Rattled the Coastal States

Two maritime Bills recently advanced by the Union government have invited resistance from a number of coastal states.

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, which became an Act after it was passed by the Parliament in February this year, seeks to transform the management model of the major ports in the country. The Bill has kindled speculation of the privatisation of ports.

The Draft Indian Ports Bill 2021, on the other hand, seeks to centralise the governance of the minor ports, which were so far being directed by the state governments.

What are the new Bills/Act? Why have they been introduced? What objections have been raised against them?

Here's all you need to know about the matter.