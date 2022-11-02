Explained | What Was the 1913 Massacre of Mangarh That PM Modi Spoke About?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan — a place revered by Bhils from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh — on Tuesday, 1 November, is being viewed as a major tribal outreach programme by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat this year, as well as in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh next year.

"Over 1,500 tribals were killed in firing by the British on 17 November 1913. But unfortunately, in the history written post-Independence, this was not given its due place. Now, the country is correcting the mistake committed decades ago,” said Modi addressing a public meeting at Mangarh Dham.

What was the Mangarh massacre? Why did Bhil tribals and the British come into conflict?