Explained: 'Baby Reindeer' Real-Life Martha Scott to Sue Netflix for Defamation

The controversy surrounding the Netflix biographical series Baby Reindeer is likely to persist, as a woman "identified" as the real-life inspiration behind Martha Scott, has come forward considering legal action against the show and the streaming giant for defamation.

The series, written by and starring comedian Richard Gadd, premiered on Netflix on 11 April and follows the story of struggling comic Donny Dunn (Gadd) as he is intensely harassed and stalked by Martha (Jessica Gunning) for over four years.

Despite its initial lack of fanfare and promotion, Baby Reindeer quickly rose to the top of Netflix's most-watched charts in the UK and US, as it piqued viewers' interest to discover the real-life inspirations behind its controversial characters.

What is the controversy surrounding Baby Reindeer? Who is the woman claimed to be the real-life Martha? And what are her allegations against the show? We explain.