'Punjab 95': Diljit Dosanjh’s Film Gets a New Title; To Premiere at TIFF 2023

Diljit Dosanjh's film to be screened at the TIFF 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Diljit Dosanjh is all set for the world premiere of his upcoming film, Punjab 95, at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
On 25 July, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of the film across social media.
Sharing his first look from the film, Dosanjh wrote on Instagram, "Waheguruji ka Khalsa, Waheguruji ki Fateh! World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Presenting the first look of Punjab ‘95, a compelling story based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji."
Have a look at the poster here:
As per a report by DNA, the makers of the film had earlier moved the Bombay High Court against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for delaying them the censor certificate for over six months and ordering 21 cuts in the film.
Besides Dosanjh, Punjab 95 also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. The film was initially titled Ghallughara.
