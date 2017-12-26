From a Cop’s Son to India’s Most Wanted: Decoding Dawood Ibrahim & His D-Company

In 2016, it was reported Dawood had contracted gangrene and would need to have a limb amputated, but that was dismissed by Chhota Shakeel. Earlier in 2017, it was said the Don was on his deathbed while animosity between his brother Anees Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel grew over who would inherit Dawood’s legacy.

But in November 2017, India Today gained access to audio recordings of phone calls made by a hale and hearty Dawood conducting his business with Indian bookies and other contacts about ongoing criminal cases against his aides.

The latest update, however, came in around mid-December when intelligence agencies claimed that the trailblazing criminal duo, Chhota Shakeel and Dawood, had split over growing tensions regarding Anees’ involvement after three decades. Before speculation could arise over the future of D-Company, on 21 December 2017, Hindustan Times came upon an audio clip claiming Chhota Shakeel had either died or had been murdered in January 2017. (The same guy who is allegedly still running the business from Mumbai!)

HT’s sources claim that a distraught Dawood has been slipping in and out of depression ever since and is contemplating coming back to India, and most of Shakeel’s aides such as Mohammed Rashid, Iqbal Salim and Yusuf Raja – all Pakistani nationals – have broken from D-company.

Whether that is the truth or yet another contradictory fact put out there to make it harder to find Dawood Ibrahim and his gang, we just don’t know.