Steep Fines, 3 Year Jail: What the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill Proposes

Also, earlier the certificate issued by the CBFC was valid for 10 years. Now, with the new amendment, certificates now will be valid perpetually.

The 1952 Act empowered the Centre to examine and make orders in relation to films that have been certified or are pending certification. The Bill scraps this revisional power that was accorded to the Centre.

Thakur underlined how CBFC has been given complete autonomy now under this Bill.

"The major concerns for the amendment of the Bill includes how much power the CBFC has. There could be a few instances where it could have taken a long time to issue a certification... After this revision, the government will give the supreme authority to the CBFC and that is what the Bill wants," he added.