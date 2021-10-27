Journalist, Technical Staff Arrested in Chhattisgarh on Congress MLAs' Complaint

After two separate FIRs were registered on the MLAs' complaints, Dubey and Palliwar were booked under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 501 (1) (B) (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory).

Town Inspector Satyaprakash Tiwari of the Civil Lines police station in Raipur told The Indian Express that the report was published by Dubey and circulated with Palliwar’s aid, so both were arrested.

After their arrest, the duo were produced in court and were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)