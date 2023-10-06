Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Shraddha & Others; Ranbir Seeks Time

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Shraddha & Others; Ranbir Seeks Time

ED summoned Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan in Mahadev betting app case.
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 6 October 2023 in a case involving a gaming app, as per a report by NDTV.

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have reportedly also been asked to appear before the central agency. They are set to be questioned over the Mahadev app that allegedly provides a platform for illegal betting

As per the same report, Ranbir Kapoor has requested two weeks' time to appear before the central agency.

It is unclear if Shraddha Kapoor will appear before them today. Kapil, Huma and Hina have sought two weeks' time to appear before the agency, as per sources.

The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app's main promoters are Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai and have been reportedly running their operations from Dubai for the past two years. Betting is legal in Dubai, however, it is illegal in India.

