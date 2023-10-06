Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Summons Shraddha & Others; Ranbir Seeks Time

ED Summons Shraddha & Others; Ranbir Seeks Time
(Photo Courtesy: twitter)
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday, 6 October 2023 in a case involving a gaming app, as per a report by NDTV.
Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have reportedly also been asked to appear before the central agency. They are set to be questioned over the Mahadev app that allegedly provides a platform for illegal betting
It is unclear if Shraddha Kapoor will appear before them today. Kapil, Huma and Hina have sought two weeks' time to appear before the agency, as per sources.
The Mahadev app enabled illegal betting on various online games like poker, card games, chance games, badminton, tennis, football and cricket. The app's main promoters are Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, who hail from Chhattisgarh's Bhilai and have been reportedly running their operations from Dubai for the past two years. Betting is legal in Dubai, however, it is illegal in India.
