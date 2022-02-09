Shark Tank India: Anupam Mittal on Equation With Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anupam Mittal said, “I think Ashneer jo hai, apni dil ki baat ekdam samne bol dete hai. Woh ek do baar aise batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. (Ashneer is very straightforward and always speaks his mind. Sometimes he said things that hurt me.)”

He added, “Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhoro. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din aaye khud hi. Baithe, hum saath mein lunch kiye. Baat khatam. (Forget about what he said or why it hurt me. It’s not a big deal. He would come to me the next day, we’d have lunch and that’s that.)”