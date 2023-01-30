ADVERTISEMENT

Self-Proclaimed Godman Asaram Bapu Found Guilty of Rape in Sessions Court Trial

In 2018, Asaram was convicted for life in another rape case.

Asaram Bapu, a self-styled "godman" who once had a large following in India, has been found guilty of rape – again.

In particular: The conviction was handed down by a sessions court in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Monday, 30 January, according to a report by The Hindu.

Case details: A woman disciple from Surat had alleged that she had been raped by Asaram, as per reports.

  • The sexual assault took place ten years ago

  • The scene of the crime was reportedly at his ashram in Ahmedabad's Motera

Past convictions: In 2018, Asaram was convicted for life in another rape case.

  • A girl from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh had alleged that she had been raped by the 81-year-old

  • It reportedly happened at his ashram in Manai village near Rajasthan’s Jodhpur in 2013

Behind bars: Asaram was taken into custody by Jodhpur Police on 31 August 2013.

  • He has since been lodged at the central jail in the city

(With inputs from The Hindu and ANI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

