Actor Tunisha Sharma Death: What is Abetment of Suicide & What Next in The Case?

Actor Tunisha Sharma's last rites were held on Tuesday, 27 December, just two days after a Vasai Court sent her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan to four days of police custody over allegations of abetment of suicide.

The actor's death on 24 December is being investigated as a suicide, Mumbai police said, with her former partner, Sheezan Khan as the primary suspect.

Police said that both Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma's phones have been sent for a forensic analysis to identify something in their conversations that may have led to Tunisha's alleged suicide. The two actors played the lead roles in the SAB TV show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’.

What's likely to happen next? What evidence will the police need to prove abetment of suicide? And what constitutes 'abetment of suicide' under Indian law?