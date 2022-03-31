BJP Leader Arrested for Alleged Abetment of Rajasthan Doctor's Suicide

Gothwal's arrest comes after Dr Suneet Upadhyay told The Quint that the patient's family returned to the hospital along with the body and staged a dharna outside the hospital at the behest of a local leader Shivshankar Joshi alias Balia Joshi.

In a video message released soon after her death, Dr Upadhyay said: "As the funeral preparations were being carried out at the patient's house, Shivshankar (Baliya) Joshi went there and instigated the family for getting a good compensation. He got the body back and kept it outside the hospital. He then gathered the crowd and several other BJP leaders including Rakesh Matlana, Jitender Gothwal, and others."

Alleging that Joshi has made attempts of extortion from the hospital in the past, Dr Upadhyay further said that an FIR was also registered against him.

Dr Upadhyay claimed that the police has taken no action in the extortion FIR against Joshi due to pressure from senior BJP leader Dr Kirodi Lal Meena.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Gothwal had shared pictures from the protest site and said: "Reached Lalsot immediately to ensure justice for the family of Asha Bairwa who died due to medical negligence while being operated. We protested for two hours and also gave a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family."