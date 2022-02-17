WFH: This List of Weekend Entertainment On OTT Platforms Will 'F' You Up

Simple, for making films and shows about how dysfunctional most of them are. Olivia Colman-starrer Flowers is one of the most exceptional explorations of a dysfunctional family that hits the viewer hard. If you think that the subject matter is heavy, come for the absolute joy of the quintessential British humour.

The show starts with a botched suicide attempt by the head of the family, Maurice (Julian Barratt). And what follows in the 12 episodes is a quirky depiction of the struggles of the Flowers family. Maurice's wife Deborah (Colman) is seen as struggling with keeping the family and her own person from collapsing. She's chipper, mostly, except when she's unable to get Maurice to be responsive toward her.

The younger Flowers—Donald and Amy—have their own issues and the arrival of Maurice's apprentice, Shun—played by director Will Sharpe—complicates matters even further.

The show is dark—with liberal splashes of psychedelia—and funny, but what makes it truly exceptional is Sharpe's visceral approach towards mental health. As the series progresses, one may realise that the Flower family is not an oddball despite being made up of caricature-like characters. Anyone can "lose it" anytime. The unravelling of a hitherto functional mind is not an extraordinary event.

Saying anything more about this show is useless. Just watch it over the weekend and come out of it with a simple lesson: life, however unbearable it may look, is still worth holding on to.

Where to Watch: Netflix