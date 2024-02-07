Upcoming Events In February & March 2024: Music Events & Comedy Shows In Delhi

Upcoming major events in Delhi
(Image: iStock)
If you think that food fests and pop-ups sum up the happening life of Delhi, then you couldn’t be more wrong! The Capital has too many musical delights to look forward to in the upcoming days of the year and everyone's inner fan is looking forward to banging heads and singing along with thousands of other people. And to make sure you don’t miss out on all the big happening ones, we have handmade a list of the best and much-anticipating concerts you can attend in Delhi in the upcoming weeks of 2024.
February 7: 9 PM - 1 AM
Sukoon 2.0 ft. The Frequency Project
Ministry of Sound | Brewery, Noida
February 9 | 8 PM
Moongphali Band Live
Trippy Tequila, Noida
February 10 | 5 PM
Kalakriti
Bipin Chandra Pal Bhavan, Delhi
February 10 | 5:30 PM
Village Square presents Amarrass Nights
Sunder Nursery, Delhi
February 10 - 11 | 12 PM - 10 PM
Moonrise Festival 2024
JLN Stadium Gate No. 2, Delhi
February 10 | Gates Open at 5 PM
Darshan Raval India Tour| Delhi
Gymkhana Club, Gurugram
February 9- 11 PM to 4 AM
I HATE MODELS Live
Soho Club Delhi, Delhi
February 10- 9 PM to 2 AM
Valentine's Special Saturday ft. Akhil Sachdeva Live
Mittyesque, Gurugram
February 14: 12 AM to 5 AM
Varinder Brar
The Knot, Delhi
February 14: 10 PM to 4 AM
Valentine's Day ft TEGI PANNU
Soho Club Delhi, Delhi
February 7 to 14- 12 PM to 6 PM
Valentine's Week Special
38 Barracks, Delhi
February 24 | 6:30 PM Onwards
Vishal Mishra, Pehle Bhi Main, India Tour 2024
Gymkhana Club, Gurugram
March 2 | 5 PM onwards
Punjabi Beats Fiesta by Black Moon Party
Gymkhana Club Sector-29 / Sector 30, Gurugram
March 2 | 6 PM Onwards
Sunidhi Chauhan Live | Delhi
JLN stadium Gate No. 2, Delhi
March 9 | 6 PM Onwards
Piyush Mishra's Ballimaaraan
Gymkhana Club Sector-29 / Sector 30, Gurugram
March 17 | 8 PM Onwards
Kya Karenge - Osho Jain Tour 2024 | Delhi
Saket Social, Delhi
7 - 25 February 2024
Best of Standup - Standup Comedy Show
Laughter Nation Comedy Club, Hauz Khas Village
9 February 2024, 8:30 PM onwards
Jo bolta hai wohi hota hai, ft. Harsh Gujral
The Laugh Store : Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR
10 February 2024, 6 PM onwards
Sab theek ho jayega by Ashish Bagrecha
Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmere Gate, Delhi
11 February 2024, 3:30 PM onwards
School chale hum by Inder Sahani
The Laugh Store : Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR
11 February 2024, 8 PM onwards
Udta Punjab by Pratish Narula
The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR
12 February 2024, 8 PM onwards
Gaurav Gupta Live
The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR
16 - 17 February 2024
Zakir Khan Live
Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi
17 February 2024, 6pm onwards
Carry on Mummy by Harpriya Bains
Cafe 27 Comedy Club, Delhi
24 February 2024
Oh No! Standup comedy by Urooj Ashfaq
Ghalib Auditorium, Delhi
3 March 2024, 8 PM
Pannu Yaar! Standup Comedy Show by Gurleen Pannu
The Laugh Store: Vegas Mall, Dwarka, Delhi NCR
24 March 2024
Kisi ko batana mat by Anubhav Singh Bassi
Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
31 March 2024, 6:30 PM Onwards
Main Shayar Toh Nahi by Manhar Seth
Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Ajmere Gate, Delhi