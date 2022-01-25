As the Shark Tank Craze Takes Over, so Do the Memes! Check Them Out Here

Shark Tank India memes.
(Image: The Quint)
Shark Tank India is the new show that everyone's talking about. The show has had some real impact too, with start-up culture becoming a household conversation in every part of the country.
As the show gains more and more popularity, the internet has taken over the craze with a bunch of memes, all extremely hilarious. Right from roasting the sharks to the show's different aspects, desis can sure get creative.
Check out some of the best Shark Tank India memes here:
Which of these is your favourite?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)