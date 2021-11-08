Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal Episode Will Premiere on This Date

Vicky Kaushal will be a part of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On 8 November, Discovery+ unveiled the first look of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Vicky Kaushal. The episode is all set to premiere on 12 November.
Vicky took to Instagram to share the news. "An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival", he wrote.
Before Vicky, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also a part of the show.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)