Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal Episode Will Premiere on This Date

On 8 November, Discovery+ unveiled the first look of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls featuring Vicky Kaushal. The episode is all set to premiere on 12 November.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the news. "An adventure of a lifetime with none other than survival expert @beargrylls, let's see what he has planned for me. 'Into The Wild', premieres on November 12, on @discoveryplusin #discoveryplus #IntoTheWild #Survival", he wrote.