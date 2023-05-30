'Until We Meet Again': Late Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's Fiance Writes In Tribute

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's fiance pens a heartfelt note after her death.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Popular television actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a car accident last week, on 24 May. She was well-known for playing the role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.
On 29 May, Vaibhavi's fiance, Jay Gandhi, took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking tribute for her.
Sharing a picture of himself with Vaibhavi, Jay wrote, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN…. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN….R I P my love."
Have a look at his post here:
Vaibhavi and Jay reportedly got engaged on Valentine's Day in February this year. The couple was reportedly going to tie the knot by the end of 2023.
The news of Vaibhavi's demise was first announced on social media by Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's producer, JD Majethia.
"Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi," JD wrote on Instagram.
Vaibhvai had been a part of several TV shows throughout her career, including CID, Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka, and Adaalat, among others. The actor was also seen in Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.
