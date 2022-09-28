Salman Khan Introduces First Bigg Boss 16 Contestant: Who is Abdu Rozik?
(Photo:Instagram)
Tazakistan's Abdu Rozik was announced as the first contestant of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. He was the first contestant to be officially confirmed. Salman Khan announced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 during a press event held on Tuesday evening.
Abdu took to Instagram to share a picture with Salman Khan from a press conference. He wrote, ''I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity''.
Colours TV also shares a clip from the show.
Gauahar Khan, who was the winner of one of the prior seasons of Bigg Boss, welcomed Abdu and Salman introduced him saying that he will be part of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
In the video circulating around the internet, Abdu is seen walking in while Salman is already on stage. They both seem to have a gala time doing what they do best.
Other contestants of the show are yet to be announced.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)