'Bigg Boss 14': Nishant Malkhani on Being a Fitness Freak

Popular reality show Bigg Boss is back for its 14th season. With Salman Khan as the host yet again, this season will feature a mix of celebrities as well as commoners. Complete with an in-house mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner, this year's Bigg Boss house is going to look wildly different.
This year, former Bigg Boss participants Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan have been brought back with bigger responsibilities. They are supposed to monitor the participants and take a call on who all will continue on the show.
As the show progresses, the participants are gradually introduced.
The next contestant to be introduced is television actor Nishant Singh Malkhani. He speaks about being a fitness freak, his low tolerance for interfering people and how passionate he is to win Bigg Boss 14.
Khatron Ke Khiladi participant Jasmin Bhasin is introduced as the next participant. She speaks about her experiences in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Based on the BBQ Test, Jasmin gets selected by Hina, Gauahar and Siddharth.
The first couple to enter the show is Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Speaking to Salman Khan, Rubina and Abhinav talk about their fights during the COVID lockdown.
Next, they take the BBQ test wherein entertainment journalists quiz them on their fans, expectations from the show and so on. They also clear the air about rumours on their relationship going through a turmoil. "The COVID-19 lockdown has been hard on everyone, including us. However, we are glad we could overcome this", says Abhinav.
After the BBQ test, Rubina gets rejected while Abhinav gets selected.
Hina Khan gives Nikki Tamboli a test, based on which she may or may not be selected. Nikki passes the 'test' with flying colours.
Nikki Tamboli and Eijaz Khan take the Bigg Boss Quotient test, a deciding factor as to who gets selected to go ahead in the game. Gauahar, Hina and Siddharth select both Eijaz and Nikki.
A face reader, Pandit Janardhan, speaks about the personalities of Eijaz and Nikki.
Nikki Tamboli introduces herself. "I am a stunning South Indian actor", she says. She adds that she is a fun person.
Eijaz Khan is introduced as the first contestant. "I am a perfectionist", he says. He also says that 'stupid people' make him angry. Speaking to Salman Khan, Eijaz talks about his nickname 'Gabbar'.
Hina Khan has a tough test ahead of her. Salman asks her a bunch of questions and she has to choose between Siddharth and Gauahar. While she takes Gauahar's name as someone who can shoulder responsibilities, she chooses Siddharth as the fun person in the show.
Three former participants, Siddharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan enthral the audience with dazzling performances inside the Bigg Boss house. We also get glimpses of their journeys.
Salman Khan also reveals that Siddharth, Hina and Gauahar will play important roles in taking decisions. While Hina will be in charge of the participants' personal belongings, Gauahar has been handed responsibility of the kitchen. Siddharth, on the other hand, will monitor the bedroom.
The trio will monitor the performances of the contestants for two weeks and take a call as to who all will be a part of the show.
"This is WFH: Watch From Home", says Salman Khan as he speaks about missing a live audience.
The show begins with the details of how every participant quarantined themselves before entering the Bigg Boss house. It also talks about the way in which the house had been sanitised and the precautions that had been taken to ensure safety of the cast and crew.
Published: 03 Oct 2020,09:03 PM IST