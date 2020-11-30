Is Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 Finale Announcement Just a Gimmick?

Ever since the promo of Salman Khan informing housemates that the finale of Bigg Boss 14 will be held in the coming week came out, there’s been a big buzz. While making the announcement, "Ab scene paltega", Salman tells housemates that the finale will be taking place way sooner than they expected and only four contestants will be a part of the game at the end of it. While this piece of information left contestants completely shocked, viewers have been assuming that it's the bad TRPs that has forced the makers and the channel to take such a call. But, what we’ve found out is that the reality show is nowhere near ending, and is in fact getting an extension till February 2021.

According to an inside source, the announcement made by Salman that the Bigg Boss finale will be held next week is just a gimmick. We already have one confirmed contestant who will be on the show till it enters its grand finale in February. News is that the reality show’s TRPs haven’t been as high as they were expected to be and that Bigg Boss 14 is not even making it to the top 5 shows of the week on entertainment channels. The show premiered on a Saturday, 3rd Oct and it got a 2.0 TRP, which is comparatively lower than the TRP of Bigg Boss 13 premiere, which touched 2.8. However, with 2.0 rating Bigg Boss 14 became one of the top 5 shows that week. But, post that its TRP only kept dropping. While on weekdays the reality show struggles to touch 1.2, Weekend Ka Vaar gets up to 1.5. In this context, Salman Khan’s declaration that Bigg Boss will end sooner than expected looks like a strategy to get the show back in people’s mind space.

With Pavitra Punia getting eliminated there are only seven people left inside the Bigg Boss house out of which Rubina is already confirmed to be a finalist. In the coming weekend we will see a few ex-Bigg Boss contestants such as Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan entering the house as challengers.