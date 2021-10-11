Piyush Gurbhele & Rupesh Soni Win 'Dance Deewane 3', Take Home Rs 40 Lakh

In an interview with News18, Piyush and Rupesh spoke about their journey on the show. “We are really happy. The award means a lot to us. Everyone who participates in the show dreams of taking the trophy home. So, it was amazing winning this," Piyush told the publication.

Piyush added, “There were a lot of ups and downs in our journey, like every other participant. There was a time when our performance flopped, even though our graph was going well. We were quite scared after that. But the journey was a lot of fun and I got to learn a lot from Rupesh bhai. We also had a chance to perform together".