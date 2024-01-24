'Most Hurtful': Netizens React to Vicky Jain's Eviction From Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house on the 100th day, marking a mid-week elimination and the last eviction before the season finale. His wife Ankita Lokhande was visibly emotional, shedding tears as Vicky exited the show.

However, many were disappointed with the eviction. The contestant was clearly one of the more liked people in the Bigg Boss house. As he bid farewell, social media users took to the internet to lament his loss from the house. They called him one of the best contestants who deserved to win.