MasterChef Australia S15 To Air On This Date After Death of Judge Jock Zonfrillo
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
MasterChef Australia Season 15 will air on Sunday, 7 May. The news comes six days after it was delayed as a mark of respect following the sudden death of judge Jock Zonfrillo, Network Ten announced.
The network took to its social media account to write, "With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30 pm on Sunday, 7 May."
The post also read, "MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks."
“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted Judge and Chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come," they added.
“With contributions from friends, he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements,” Ten said.
A special tribute episode of The Sunday Project will air before the first MasterChef episode, which was filmed before Zonfrillo died aged 46.
His family confirmed his death on Monday, 1 May saying “our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend” died on Sunday in Melbourne. No cause of death was given.
MasterChef Australia will stream on Disney + Hotstar in India.
