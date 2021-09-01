Kerala Television Awards Jury Finds No TV Serial With ‘Merit’ This Year

Malayalam television serials have often been criticised for their depiction of family dramas, stretched sequences glorifying the sacrifice of women in households, poor handling of subjects such as domestic abuse and enmity of women living in the same house.

In late May, soon after a new government took charge and Saji Cherian got appointed as Minister for Culture, he made some scathing remarks on television serials. In answer to a question on a television programme, Minister Saji said that the government will consider censorship of television serials and having a censor board, since they “propagate unscientific and superstitious content.”

Though there was no Best Director for tele serials or films, Kallan Marutha by Rajil KC won the Best Tele Film Award for films under 20 minutes in duration. There was however no winner for tele films above the duration of 20 minutes. Arjun K who wrote Kallan Marutha won the Best Story Writer award.