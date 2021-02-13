Confirmed! It's a June Wedding for Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar

In just few days we will witness Bigg Boss 14 finale and one lucky contestant will walk away with the trophy. This season, there are only two names people seem to have on their minds as the winner - Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya.

We spoke to Rahul Vaidya's sister Shruti who said the family is thrilled to see the kind of support he has been receiving. She is hoping to see Rahul walk out of the house with the trophy in his hand and get into wedding mode.

Yes, she is talking about Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya's wedding.