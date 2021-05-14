'Friends Reunion' Special Gets Release Date; Watch Teaser

In the unscripted reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer will return to Friends’ original soundstage Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, to talk about playing Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross, respectively.

One of the most popular sitcoms, Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.