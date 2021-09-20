Emmys 2021: Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Leads With 13 Nominations

Ted Lasso has received a number of nominations for this year's Emmys.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
The 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards are here. The event is being held in Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live. The Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale have earned 11 nominations. Hamilton, WandaVision, and Mare of Easttown have 9, 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.
Among networks, Netflix leads with 29 nominations. HBO and Disney+ follow with 28 and 22 nods, respectively.
Emmy nominees Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Winslet are making heads turn at the red carpet.
Published: 19 Sep 2021,04:30 AM IST