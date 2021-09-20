Emmys 2021 Full Winners List: 'The Crown', 'Mare of Easttown' Win Big

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held in downtown Los Angeles outdoors at L.A. Live entertainment complex on Sunday. While Netflix's hugely-popular show The Crown nabbed seven honours, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso picked four awards, while HBO's Mare of Easttown claimed three wins.

Kate Winslet, Josh O Connor, Olivia Colman received acting honours.

Here's the full list of winners for this year's Emmys: