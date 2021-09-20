ADVERTISEMENT
Emmys 2021: Apple TV+ Show 'Ted Lasso' Leads With 13 Nominations

The Emmys is being held in Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live.

The 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards are here. The event is being held in Los Angeles’ Event Deck at L.A. Live. The Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso leads the nominations with an impressive 13 nods. The Crown and The Handmaids’ Tale have earned 11 nominations. Hamilton, WandaVision, and Mare of Easttown have 9, 8 and 7 nominations, respectively.

Among networks, Netflix leads with 29 nominations. HBO and Disney+ follow with 28 and 22 nods, respectively.

5:42 AM , 20 Sep

Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Winslet Stun at The Red Carpet

Emmy nominees Elizabeth Olsen and Kate Winslet are making heads turn at the red carpet.

Published: 20 Sep 2021, 4:30 AM IST

