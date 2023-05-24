‘Devastated’: Rupali Ganguly Mourns Death of 'Anupamaa' Co-Star Nitesh Pandey

“He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me. "

Rupali Ganguly, Actor