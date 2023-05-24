‘Devastated’: Rupali Ganguly Mourns Death of 'Anupamaa' Co-Star Nitesh Pandey

'I Am Devastated': Rupali Ganguly Mourns Death of Co-Actor Nitesh Pandey
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Nitesh Pandey, who is known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in the popular television series, Anupamaa, has passed away. His friend and co-actor Rupali Ganguly condoled the loss of the actor and spoke about the last time they meet.
As per a report by India Today, she said:
“Even when he came to Anupamaa, it felt as if you have your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film's get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake , and I said no no ghar jaa agale hafte milte hai. Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko and now I will never meet him. I can't believe this," she added.
The Anupamaa actor died of a heart attack in Igatpuri, near Mumbai. The actor worked in shows like Khosla Ka Ghosla, Dabangg 2, and Badhaai Do. He also ran his own production house, Dream Castle Productions.
