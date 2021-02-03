Controversial 'Bigg Boss 10' Contestant Swami Om Dies

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om passed away on the morning of Wednesday, 3 February at his residence in Ghaziabad. He was 63.
Swami Om battled COVID-19 three months ago, following which he reportedly suffered from some other ailments for which was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital. A few days prior to his death, he reportedly suffered from paralysis following which his condition worsened.
"Due to paralysis, half of his body was paralysed", Swami Om's friend Mukesh Jain's son told Zee Media confirming the news of his demise. He will be cremated on Wednesday afternoon at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.
Swami Om had a controversial stint on the 10th season of Bigg Boss. The makers of the reality show evicted him after the self-proclaimed godman threw urine on housemate Bani J.
In 2017, he was arrested in connection with an old case, registered against him in 2008 for his alleged involvement in a brawl. The case was registered at Lodhi Colony police station, but Om had been absconding, said the police. In 2014, a city court had declared him a proclaimed offender in the case.
(With inputs from IANS)
