Bigg Boss: Rakhi Sawant Mocks Aly Goni After a Call With His Mom

In the final week of Bigg Boss 14, contestants got a chance to get their wishes fulfilled if they won the 'Khwahishon ki Gufa' (Wishing Cave) task. Since Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, and Rubina Dilaik won the task, Bigg Boss announced that their wishes would be fulfilled. Aly got to see his mother and newborn niece as part of his wish, but Rakhi later mocked the emotional conversation they had. However, Rubina stepped in and called her out for her behaviour which led to a spat between the two... obviously! Twitter soon saw posts outraging over the incident and criticising Rakhi for her behaviour.
So here’s what happened: As soon as he saw his family, Aly broke down into tears and talked about his experience in the house, "I don't want to stay here anymore. Some people are very nice and some people are weird."
As the other contestants watched from the sitting area, Rakhi was seen mocking Aly's interaction with his mother by fake crying and repeating the things they said to each other. Rakhi kept mocking Aly saying, "She (Rakhi) pokes me a lot." She sang, "Aly ki maa kab saas banogi?" (Aly's mother, when will become a mother-in-law).
Rakhi’s behaviour won’t come as a surprise to many since the reality TV actor has said on various occasions, that she's in the Bigg Boss house to entertain and give the audience what they want. So... yeah!
"My mother had an operation, chemotherapy, surgery, but my mother is a strong woman. I was crying and I asked Bigg Boss. They said they're taking care of it. I believe in God and Bigg Boss. I miss her, I cry. When I was given the chance to ask for a wish, I didn't ask to see my mother but I know she's doing well," was Rakhi’s defense.
When some contestants sat down in the garden area, Rakhi continued the mockery followed by an argument with Rubina who asked her to be happy for her co-contestant.
In the episode Bigg Boss also fulfilled Rakhi's wish and sent pizza for everyone. Rubina's wish was also granted. She taught the other contestants a folk dance after receiving the traditional attire she'd asked for. With the finale right around the corner, the top 5- Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli- are still in the race for the winning trophy.
