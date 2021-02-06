Bigg Boss 14: Watch Salman & Disha Patani's 'Slow Motion' Moves

Now that theatres have started operating at 100% occupancy all eyes are on Salman Khan's Radhe as it will be the first big film to release in theatres.
The film is supposed to release on Eid. However, it seems like the promotions have already begun and what better way to start than Bigg Boss14? Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, who are a part of Radhe, will be seen shaking a leg with Salman.
In a promo shared by the makers, Disha Patani can be seen getting a grand entry in Bigg Boss 14. She grooves to the song 'Slow Motion' from Bharat with Salman Khan. Randeep Hooda is seen getting chatty with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan.
It looks like this will be the only relief for the contestants before they are grilled for their behaviour by Salman. In the latest promo Salman is seeing losing his cool on the housemates for calling each other names, and making fun of people.
It doesn't end here. Salman even pulled up Rakhi for her inappropriate words and behaviour and even asked her to leave the show.
