Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Revelation Leaves Housemates Shocked

Rubina and Jasmin war continues while Jasmin's double personality is questioned. Abira Dhar Salman reveals next week is Bigg Boss 14 finale. | (Photo Courtesy: COLORSTV) TV Rubina and Jasmin war continues while Jasmin's double personality is questioned.

The tag line of season 14 of Bigg Boss is scene paltega. And that's exactly what has been happening till now. Whenever the housemates think they can plan their next move Bigg Boss scene palat dete hai. But this weekend scene ayesa palta ki sab dang rahe gaye. Just not the contestants, even the Bigg Boss fans were shocked when they saw they the promo of Weekend ka Vaar. In the promo Salman is seen asking the contestants when do they think is the finale and to that Nikki replies January first week. But Salman Khan gives a shocker by revealing that next week is the finale and only four people will remain the house.

My question is why are the makers in such a hurry to end the show? Ya fir there is a twist in the story? Meanwhile the war between Rubina and Jasmin continues as Rubina accuses Jasmin of disrespecting their friendship while Jasmin refuses to be friends with Rubina.

In todays episode you will also see a panel which includes ex Bigg Boss contestants Kamya Punjabi, Devoleena, actor and producer Sandiip Sikcand who is also Eijaz Khan's close friend and Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit. While Kamya Punjabi questions Jasmine on what's her true self, Devoleena is seen picking on Rubina and Abhinav for making Bigg Boss look like a couple show. And Sandiip slams Kavita Kaushik for her behaviour in the house.