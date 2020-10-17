‘BB14’ Day13: Sidharth Shukla Vs Hina Khan, Guess Who Wins?

‘BB14’ Day13: Siddharth Shukla accuses Hina Khan and they have a big fight. Amisha Zalani A still from Bigg Boss 14. | Photo Courtesy : (Colors TV) TV ‘BB14’ Day13: Siddharth Shukla accuses Hina Khan and they have a big fight.

Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Pavitra Punia emerge as winners after a tumultuous and highly competitive ball selection assignment the day before. Now the trio has the chance to take their personal belongings out from the BB Mall. The challenge begins the next day and the remaining contestants are partnered to complete the assignment. Jasmin who was frustrated the day before and lost hope of getting her stuff back from the mall gets highly charged with the job. Rubina, Abhinav and Siddharth Shukla boost her morale and tell her to give it her all in her upcoming clash against Nikki Tamboli.

Nikki attacks Jasmin first as soon as the mission starts and Nikki and Jasmin start gathering the plastic balls. After this, Jasmin refuses to go easy on Nikki and the two slug it out, and between them there is a major tug of war. Hina Khan supports Jasmin once the buzzer rings and feels that Jasmin has secured the assignment. On the other side, Siddharth Shukla, supports Nikki. He accuses Hina for being unjust, and when both of their tempers flare up, they get into a big argument. It's going to be fascinating to see how seniors are now going to come together on a common ground.

Nikki Tamboli teases Jaan Kumar later in the day and calls him her brother. Jaan gets annoyed, asking her not to call him her brother. Nikki challenges Jaan to learn a song for her and come back, and only then will she embrace his friendship. Jaan Kumar makes the effort and learns songs from Hina Khan.

Will Jaan be in a position to win over Nikki?