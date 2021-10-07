KBC 13: Contestant's Dad Says He Was Big B's 'Bodyguard'; Amitabh Reacts

Amitabh Bachchan went down memory lane in the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati episode.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was surprised after a contestant told him that her father had served as Big B's personal bodyguard nearly 30 years ago. In the latest episode of KBC 13, contestant Rashmi Kadam brought her father along as a guest.
After interacting with Rashmi, Amitabh asked her father to introduce himself. Rakesh Kadam said, “Sir, my name is Rajendra Kadam, from Pune, Maharashtra,".
Amitabh enquired if he is in the police, to which Kadam replied, “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard.” Amitabh was visibly surprised.
He continued, “It was always my wish to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn't come with cameras. But I'm here today, thanks to my daughter, so I'm very happy.”
Amitabh smiled and said, “The world is a small place, and I'll be happy to take a photo with you".
Many celebrities have also participated in KBC 13. Amitabh will host celebrity couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza on Friday this week.
SonyTelevision Official posted a promo on Instagram and captioned, "Hotseat par baithe-baithe @geneliad ne pooche perfect husband hone se jude kuch sawaal, kya jawaab mila unhe? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati #ShaandaarShukravaar mein, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par”.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)