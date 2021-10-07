KBC 13: Contestant's Dad Says He Was Big B's 'Bodyguard'; Amitabh Reacts

After interacting with Rashmi, Amitabh asked her father to introduce himself. Rakesh Kadam said, “Sir, my name is Rajendra Kadam, from Pune, Maharashtra,".

Amitabh enquired if he is in the police, to which Kadam replied, “Sir, I was your PSO (personal security officer) in 1992, so I have worked as your bodyguard.” Amitabh was visibly surprised.

He continued, “It was always my wish to get a photograph clicked with you, but back then mobiles didn't come with cameras. But I'm here today, thanks to my daughter, so I'm very happy.”

Amitabh smiled and said, “The world is a small place, and I'll be happy to take a photo with you".