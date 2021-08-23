Ahead of KBC 13's Premiere, Amitabh Bachchan Takes Part in a Rapid Fire Round

Speaking about the show Siddhartha Basu said, "I remember when Kaun Banega Crorepati was conceptualised, we had very few air-conditioned studios. While shooting for the promo in London, everyone was worried as to how we would create a set as grand as Who Wants to Be a Billionaire? At that time a young lady, who was part of the show, said, 'With Amitabh Bachchan as the host and his baritone, who needs a lavish set?' The energy that Big B has brought to the show is remarkable".

Basu added that this season is grander, and the makers have made use of augmented reality. Big B also spoke about the COVID protocols that have been ensured keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic situation.

Basu asked the veteran actor why he chose to be a part of this show for so long. To which Amitabh replied, "Throughout my career I have had very few opportunities to interact with my fans. This show gave me a chance to speak to people directly".

Big B also took part in a rapid fire round.