Squid Game Season 2: Release Date & Time In India, Cast, Storyline & More

The global sensation 'Squid Game' is all geared up for a return with a second season on Netflix. However, fans will have to wait until at least Fall or Christmas 2024 for the series to hit the screens. The filming commenced in July 2023 and is expected to span a minimum of ten months. Squid Game, crafted by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a South Korean Netflix Original thriller series, marking a significant success story akin to other notable Korean shows such as 'Kingdom' and 'Crash Landing on You.' Netflix's substantial investment in South Korean content, reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, reflects its commitment to the country's film and TV industry. Amidst 'Squid Game's unexpected global success, it is no surprise that Netflix greenlit a second season.

Let's know more about what the director has to say, the caste of the series, and the storyline.