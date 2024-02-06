Squid Game Season 2: Release Date & Time In India, Cast, Storyline & More

Squid Game Season 2 release date, time, caste, storyline
(Photo Courtesy: Google)
The global sensation 'Squid Game' is all geared up for a return with a second season on Netflix. However, fans will have to wait until at least Fall or Christmas 2024 for the series to hit the screens. The filming commenced in July 2023 and is expected to span a minimum of ten months. Squid Game, crafted by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is a South Korean Netflix Original thriller series, marking a significant success story akin to other notable Korean shows such as 'Kingdom' and 'Crash Landing on You.' Netflix's substantial investment in South Korean content, reaching hundreds of millions of dollars, reflects its commitment to the country's film and TV industry. Amidst 'Squid Game's unexpected global success, it is no surprise that Netflix greenlit a second season.
Let's know more about what the director has to say, the caste of the series, and the storyline.
The global hit’s second season is currently in production in South Korea, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk is thrilled about what’s in store. “I do have a lot on my shoulders, but I’ll make sure it’s worth the wait,” Hwang told Netflix in December.
Netflix has not yet confirmed any date and time for the release of the second season of Squid Game but you can expect it around Christmas 2024 since the shoots started in July 2023 and they will need about 10 months to get done with it.
Squid Game introduces viewers to a group of contestants who are desperate enough to risk their lives in a mysterious survival game for the promise of a 45.6 billion cash prize. Season 2 will follow hero Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the United States. Instead, he begins a chase with an important motive.
The second season is set to witness the return of key cast members such as Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo. Excitingly, new names joining the ensemble include Wi Ha Joon, Yim Si Wan, Kang H Neul, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, and more.
Squid Game burst onto the scene and was instantly beloved by both critics and viewers, then rode massive amounts of positive word of mouth to Netflix viewership records. Following its success, we already know now that Netflix is looking to make Squid Game into a broader universe, with multiple spin-offs in development. It is no surprise that Squid Game season 2 is coming, it's only a matter of how long viewers will have to wait.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)