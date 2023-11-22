ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Squid Game Season 2 Releasing Today: Where To Watch 'The Challenge ' in India?

Squid Game Season 2 titled as "The Challenge' will be released on Netflix India today. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Entertainment
2 min read
Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge is all set to be released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 on Netflix. The Season 1 of this South Korean thriller-based show was an immense hit and broke several records. As per reports, the Squid Game Season 2 will arrive in 10 weekly episodes, and this time 456 contestants will be competing for a prize money of $4.56 million.

Although, speculations suggest that many interesting actors of Squid Game will be missing in the season 2, fans must be happy to hear that the main lead actor Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) or Player 456 will return in the upcoming season. Besides, Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Gong Yoo, and Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha-joon) are also part of Squid Game Season 2 'The Challenge'.

Let us check out the Squid Game Season 2 release date, time, trailer, cast, episodes, story, live streaming, and telecast details below.

Squid Game Season 2: Release Date and Time

Squid Game Season 2 - The Challenge will be released today on Wednesday, 22 November 2023 at 1:30 pm IST.

Squid Game Season 2 Episodes

According to reports, Squid Game Season 2 will be released in 10 episodes. Some sources claim that all the episodes will be dropped on 22 November while others suggest that the show will be arrive in weekly episodes. There are also speculations that 5 episodes will premiere today followed by 4 episodes on 29 November, and final episode on 6 December. There is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Squid Game Season 2 Cast

There will be some changes in the Squid Game Season 2 cast. While some new characters like Yim Si-wan, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an will debut the show, the main characters like Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return in the Squid Game Universe. All episodes of Season 2 will be directed by Emmy Winner of Season1 Director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Squid Game Season 2: When, Where and How To Watch Live Streaming in India

The Squid Game Season 2 will be live streamed on Netflix in India. However, only subscripted users can enjoy this thriller-based high voltage show. The monthly subscription of Netflix India varies from Rs 149 to Rs 649.

Squid Game Season 2 Trailer

The trailer of Squid Game Season 2 was dropped by Netflix on its official YouTube channel, and it looks quite impressive.

