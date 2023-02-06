Splitsvilla Season 14: Finale Date, Time, Finalists and Other Details

Splitsvilla Season 14
(Image:Tellyupdates)
MTV Splitsvilla is one of the most popular shows among the Indian youth and it has reached its 14th season that was first telecasted on 12 November 2022. The show has had successful and a fantastic 13-season run. The show is hosted by diva Sunny Leone and popular television actor and host Arjun Bijlani.
Sunny hosted the show with the youth icon Rannvijay Singha from its 7 to 13 seasons but this year Rannvijay could not join the show due to his prior work commitments. This is the first time Sunny is hosting the show with Bijlani.
The Splitsvilla 14 is telecasted starts every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. on the channel, and it is also available online on Voot.
Splitsvilla X4 started with 21 contestants (11 girls and 10 boys) with the theme 'Pyaar Samandar par' and there were two separate islands for girls and boys. The girls’ island is named the Isle of Venus, and the boys’ island is named the Isle of Mars. Though later the boys were shifted to the girls' island.
This season, there was a total of 28 contestants with a few wild card entries out of which 15 got eliminated. And currently, six contestants are left in the show who are also the finalists for season 14. The season finale is scheduled for 11 and 12 February 2023.
The contestants who have made it to the finale include Kashish Pundir, Soundous Moufakir, Hamid Barkzi, Sakshi Shrivas, Akashlina Chandra, and Justin D’Cruz.
