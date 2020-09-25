‘Our Cultural World is Poorer’: PM Modi on ‘Paadum Nila’ SPB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a message of condolence. The Quint Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB breathed his last on 25 September. | (Photo: Facebook) Entertainment Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a message of condolence.

Legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called SPB, breathed his last on 25 September. He was 74 years old. In the first week of August, he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was in home quarantine. He then chose to get himself hospitalised and his condition deteriorated around 23 September.



His son, SP Charan, addressed the media on Friday afternoon and said, "My dad breathed his last at 1:04 pm. Thank you everyone for your prayers. My dad will live long till his fans remember him." Condolences and sweet words reminiscing the singer’s work and personality has been pouring in.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share a message of condolence. “With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” his tweet read.

President Ram Nath Kovind called the legendary singer as ‘Paadum Nila' or ‘Singing Moon,’ as fondly called by his fans.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu took to Twitter to express shock and said this tragic demise “leaves a void in the world of music that is virtually impossible to fill.”

Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted his condolences, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of legendary musician and playback singer Padma Bhushan, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam ji. He will forever remain in our memories through his melodious voice & unparalleled music compositions. My condolences are with his family & followers. Om Shanti.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to reminisce his “golden voice’ which will be “remembered for generations:.

Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram tweeted that this is a huge loss to the music industry, film world and Tamil Nadu.

Many shared their favourite numbers and said his soul will continue to live on in the 40,000 songs he has lent his voice to.

“We have lost a great human being and I am deeply saddened by the loss. He will be alive with us through his songs,” Siddaramaiah, Karnataka opposition leader, tweeted.

“The Padma Bhushan awardee has made lasting contribution to nation's rich musical legacy,” Piyush Goyal, Minister for Railways, tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a post stating his music will continue to live in our hearts forever.