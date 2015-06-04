B’day Jukebox: SP Balasubrahmanyam Was Salman Khan’s 90s Voice

As SP Balasubrahmanyam turns a year older, we get you the top five numbers he sang for Salman Khan. Quint Entertainment SP Balasubrahmanyam in his prime. | (Photo: Facebook/S.P. Balasubrahmanyam) Music As SP Balasubrahmanyam turns a year older, we get you the top five numbers he sang for Salman Khan.

Remember the song ‘Aate Jaate...’ which ushered us into Maine Pyar Kiya? With that SP Balasubrahmanyam became identified as Salman Khan’s voice in the 90s just like Kishore Kumar became Rajesh Khanna’s voice through the 70s. The singer, who holds a Guinness World Record for recording the highest number of songs, turns a year older on 4 June and we revisit his best songs in Hindi cinema:

5. Saajan: Tumse Milne Ki Tamanna Hai

This song is from the film Saajan (1991), starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It was a blockbuster and the music from the film played a vital role in making it a memorable one.

4. Pathar Ke Phool: Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai

Pathar Ke Phool (1991) didn’t do well but this song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and SP Balasubrahmanyam was a super it.

3. Hum Aapke Hai Kaun: Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai

This lovely ballad from Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster Hum Aapke Hain Koun? became a love anthem, thanks to SP Balasubrahmanyam’s velvety voice and Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious jugalbandi with him.

2. Maine Pyar Kiya: Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali

One of the songs that became a rage along with the film Maine Pyar Kiya. Mere Rang Mein... comes at a crucial point in the film which tests Salman and Bhagyashree’s relationship; SP Balasubrahmanyam’s rendition does full justice to it.

1. Love: Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya